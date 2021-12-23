Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to Post $1.09 EPS

Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Altria Group reported earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 270,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after buying an additional 12,384 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,833,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 29.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,523,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,154,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altria Group (MO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.