Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.52. ViacomCBS reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.04.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $32,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.18. 14,239,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,940,355. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average of $38.54. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

