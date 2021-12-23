Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) will report $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.14. The Pennant Group reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Pennant Group.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.06 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNTG. Truist cut their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $22.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $627.35 million, a PE ratio of 75.97 and a beta of 2.44. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $69.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

