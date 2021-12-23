Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) will report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enlivex Therapeutics.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENLV shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ENLV opened at $6.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.89. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $29.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $102,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 15.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

