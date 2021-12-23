Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) to Announce -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Edesa Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.27). Edesa Biotech posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.66). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Edesa Biotech.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Edesa Biotech in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

EDSA stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 192,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,919. The company has a market capitalization of $81.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09. Edesa Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Edesa Biotech by 88.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 51,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Edesa Biotech by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edesa Biotech by 33.3% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Edesa Biotech by 17.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Edesa Biotech during the third quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

