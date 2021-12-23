Zacks: Analysts Expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to Post $0.32 EPS

Brokerages expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Motorcar Parts of America reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPAA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 51,866.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter worth $210,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 449.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter worth $238,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MPAA opened at $16.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.76 million, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

