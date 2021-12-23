Zacks: Analysts Expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. GlaxoSmithKline reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,209,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,512,490,000 after buying an additional 261,944 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,034 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,830,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,300,000 after purchasing an additional 282,409 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,414,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,725,000 after purchasing an additional 353,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $43.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.64. The firm has a market cap of $117.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.29%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

