Zacks: Analysts Expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) will announce $6.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.47 million to $6.91 million. DarioHealth reported sales of $2.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 221.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full year sales of $22.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.96 million to $23.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $41.14 million, with estimates ranging from $33.54 million to $47.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.24). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 391.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRIO shares. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.35.

Shares of NASDAQ DRIO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.72. 1,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. DarioHealth has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $31.85.

In other DarioHealth news, insider Oded Cohen sold 20,000 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Erez Raphael sold 25,804 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $464,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,518 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 706.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in DarioHealth by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in DarioHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in DarioHealth by 96.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

