Zacks: Analysts Expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to Post $0.50 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) will announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.52. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.47 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 40.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.94.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $27.87 on Monday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.28. The firm has a market cap of $566.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $27,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $401,693 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,097,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 516.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,452,000 after buying an additional 330,513 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2,081.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 235,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 224,775 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,575,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,393,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

