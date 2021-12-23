Zacks: Analysts Expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to Post $0.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.35. Astec Industries posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.16 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASTE. Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

ASTE stock opened at $69.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.26. Astec Industries has a one year low of $50.29 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.95%.

In other news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $76,869.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 36.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 30.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astec Industries (ASTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.