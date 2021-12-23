Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.35. Waste Management reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 7.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 63.2% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 92.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 12,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,769,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.80. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

