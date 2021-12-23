Zacks: Analysts Anticipate U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.24 Million

Brokerages expect U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) to post $16.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.87 million and the lowest is $15.60 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full-year sales of $62.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.10 million to $63.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $64.29 million, with estimates ranging from $63.20 million to $65.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow U.S. Century Bank.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

USCB stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.22. The stock had a trading volume of 14,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,564. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. U.S. Century Bank has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,575,000.

About U.S. Century Bank

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

