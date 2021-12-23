Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to Post -$0.75 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) will announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the highest is ($0.66). TCR2 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TCRR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TCR2 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,058,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,595,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,213,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 186,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 10,331.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 155,079 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,256,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TCRR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,731. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $186.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.