Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to Post -$0.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) will announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the highest is ($0.66). TCR2 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TCRR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TCR2 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,058,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,595,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,213,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 186,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 10,331.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 155,079 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,256,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TCRR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,731. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $186.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

