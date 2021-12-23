Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.41. Atlassian posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEAM. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.83.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $387.22. The stock had a trading volume of 23,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,982. The business’s 50 day moving average is $405.03 and its 200 day moving average is $352.27. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $198.80 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The stock has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.95, a PEG ratio of 106.84 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.8% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

