Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Position Boosted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 3,428.6% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Yum China by 27.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $47.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.51. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. Yum China’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

