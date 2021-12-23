Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 394,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $24,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $66.73 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.53. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

