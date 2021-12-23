Wright Investors Service Inc. Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.4% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 344.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $294.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $735 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.60, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 559,731 shares of company stock valued at $181,730,212. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

