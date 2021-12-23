Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.00 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $464,732.62 and $9.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $7.08 or 0.00014590 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00055870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,947.10 or 0.08130140 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,586.21 or 1.00076627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00073055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00047595 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

