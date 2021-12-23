WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 584 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Vishay Precision Group worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 938,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 91,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $494.35 million, a PE ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.79. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $39.71.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $378,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $729,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

