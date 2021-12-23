WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 14,006 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,006 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 170.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 37,301 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 51.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 15,789 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 116.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 49,271 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 45.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 18,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the second quarter worth $1,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.15.

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

