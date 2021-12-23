WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth $2,200,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth $282,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 10.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 440,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,070,000 after buying an additional 43,413 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.29.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total value of $548,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $340,863.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,224 shares of company stock worth $4,217,975. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered their price target on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Citigroup upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

