WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $700,000 in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD opened at $285.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $308.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.16. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.76 and a 52-week high of $417.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.67.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

