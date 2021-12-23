WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.09% of SpartanNash worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in SpartanNash by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC grew its position in SpartanNash by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 224,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in SpartanNash by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 286,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 31,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SpartanNash by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in SpartanNash by 115,955.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $896.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.70.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

In related news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $166,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.