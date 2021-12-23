WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $728,000 Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,716 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.07% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter valued at about $2,513,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 39.8% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 19.3% in the third quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 80,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 49,128 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $39,767.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $39,432.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,518 shares of company stock worth $178,173 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.66. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $168.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 5.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

