William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ExlService in a report issued on Monday, December 20th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.89. William Blair also issued estimates for ExlService’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

Shares of EXLS opened at $138.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.44 and its 200 day moving average is $120.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86. ExlService has a 12-month low of $76.39 and a 12-month high of $138.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $2,495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,456 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ExlService by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,957 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ExlService by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ExlService by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

