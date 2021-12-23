WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Shares Up 1.8%

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.33. 120,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 64,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WLDBF. National Bankshares raised their price target on WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on WildBrain in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on WildBrain from C$4.30 to C$4.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.12.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

