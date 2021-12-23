Whittier Trust Co. Sells 125 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,730 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 301.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,929 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,737,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,594,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,712,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.82.

NYSE WELL opened at $82.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.33 and a 200-day moving average of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.77, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 234.62%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

