Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 536 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.74 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.66.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 313.04%.

In other Baker Hughes news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $729,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $355,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,533,244 shares of company stock worth $1,188,337,557 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

