Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.18% of Investors Title worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in Investors Title in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 60.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 36.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 3.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITIC opened at $190.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.71. The company has a market capitalization of $360.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.89. Investors Title has a 52-week low of $140.25 and a 52-week high of $248.00.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $7.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.42 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 20.51%.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $18.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Investors Title’s previous None dividend of $15.44. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.39%.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

