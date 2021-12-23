Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 902 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,782,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,581 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 43.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,116,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,172 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,328,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,072,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 525.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,698,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,192 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $38.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WY. Raymond James lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

