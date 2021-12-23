Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $36.84 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $42.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44.

