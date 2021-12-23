Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2021

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $36.84 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $42.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.