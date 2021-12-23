Whittier Trust Co. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,019.57.

MELI stock opened at $1,227.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,387.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,565.36. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,018.73 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 772.29 and a beta of 1.47.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

