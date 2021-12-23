Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.72 Million Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.09% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,828,000 after acquiring an additional 971,638 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,558,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 174.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 527,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 335,371 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 51.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 628,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 214,837 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 978.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 192,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.13. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 142.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $97,502.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

