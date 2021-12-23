Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,846 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 77.3% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 84.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $65.88 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

