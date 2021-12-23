Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,243,000 after purchasing an additional 27,872 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $114.18 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $94.31 and a 52-week high of $123.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

