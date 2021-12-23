Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 8,620 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 105,411.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.08.

NYSE:ACRE opened at $14.70 on Thursday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $690.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 61.95% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

Featured Article: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.