Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wheels Up Experience.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.18 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.

In other news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 100,000 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,642. Wheels Up Experience has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheels Up Experience (UP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.