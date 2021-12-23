WeTrust (TRST) Price Up 1.7% This Week

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, WeTrust has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One WeTrust coin can currently be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. WeTrust has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $103.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00042956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007116 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust (TRST) is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

