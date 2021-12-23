West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. West Fraser Timber posted earnings per share of $3.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full-year earnings of $28.26 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $15.63 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow West Fraser Timber.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WFG shares. CIBC cut West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities cut West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

NYSE WFG opened at $88.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.22. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $58.99 and a fifty-two week high of $92.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 2.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFG. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 102,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,101,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,003,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Fraser Timber (WFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.