Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 14.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 25.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Welltower by 4.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 506,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,722,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Welltower by 31.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 373,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,767,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $82.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.01. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.82.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

