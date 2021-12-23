Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $340.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $325.49.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $252.80 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $249.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.67, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.50, for a total transaction of $1,801,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 554,668 shares of company stock worth $157,395,937 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $897,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $37,007,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $203,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

