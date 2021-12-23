Wedbush Trims Visa (NYSE:V) Target Price to $240.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Visa’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.42 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $269.73.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V opened at $217.96 on Monday. Visa has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $419.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after acquiring an additional 23,429 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 168,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.