Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of argenx in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.16) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($6.14). Wedbush also issued estimates for argenx’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($6.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($6.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($24.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($20.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($10.96) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.96) EPS.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.83.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $349.58 on Wednesday. argenx has a 1 year low of $248.21 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in argenx by 72.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 59.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 12.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

