Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Gap Up to $23.61

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.61, but opened at $24.74. Weatherford International shares last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 432 shares trading hands.

WFRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.48.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,465,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,219,000. Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 5,524,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,673,000 after buying an additional 406,174 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,107,000. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,441,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.