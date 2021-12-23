Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 3,658 Shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU) by 15.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Lux Health Tech Acquisition were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 104.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 20,541 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUXAU opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

