Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $339,000 Holdings in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 486.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 996,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after buying an additional 826,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,119,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after buying an additional 119,500 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ATVCU opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

