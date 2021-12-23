WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered WD-40 from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

WD-40 stock opened at $252.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66 and a beta of -0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.30. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $333.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). WD-40 had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

In related news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in WD-40 by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,819,000 after buying an additional 17,276 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

