WCM Investment Management LLC Takes $225,000 Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CDW by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,174,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CDW by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,227,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $663,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,944 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $198.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $125.46 and a 1 year high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 28.09%.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

