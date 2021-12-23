WCM Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $203,897,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $153,043,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $87,675,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $79,780,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $59,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

SONY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SONY opened at $123.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $150.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $126.00.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

