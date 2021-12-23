Waterfront Wealth Inc. Invests $207,000 in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.08.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $65.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.37. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

